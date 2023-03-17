MSMEs will have easier access to bank credit

Mérida, Yucatán.- The president of the National Banking and Securities Commission, Jesús de la Fuente, told the country’s bankers that a regulation was presented on March 13 to simplify the requirements that banks request from Small and Medium-sized Companies, in order to promote this segment that represents 98% of the companies in the country.

A few days ago, Gabriel Yorio, Undersecretary of Finance, commented to this medium that MSMEs are the segment that has been most affected by the rise in interest rates, which is worrying given the lag they already have in access to credit. .

At the inauguration of the 86th Banking Convention, the President of the regulatory body said that they are also working with the Superior Court of Justice of CDMX, in coordination with the federal prosecutor, for the implementation of civil courts specialized in financial matters to seek to resolve disputes that arise between users and banks, favoring alternative means for conflict resolution.

Maintain vigilance and risk analysis

During his message to bankers and the chief executive, De la Fuente maintained that the Mexican banking sector is strong, but stressed that vigilance and risk analysis must be maintained.

This, given the recent events in some banks such as the American Silicon Valley Bank, which in recent days went bankrupt and was intervened by the authorities.

Recent events that have occurred in some foreign banking institutions have shown the speed with which they can be affected in this digital age, so we must remain vigilant,” he said.

The official recalled that recent years have represented moments of uncertainty and volatility for the global economy and financial system, which has generated a global inflationary phenomenon, which has translated into accelerated growth in interest rates.

Despite this, he said, it is gratifying to confirm that Mexico’s banking sector has shown its strengths. “Currently its high levels of capitalization, liquidity and its credit portfolio is in good condition.”

He mentioned that this should be considered as a close collaboration, which has been had with the authorities, and by the regulatory and supervisory framework.

On Wednesday in a statement, the regulatory body reported that, after the bankruptcy of the SVB, the Mexican banking system is healthy and well capitalized.

