MTA restores F line service in Brooklyn

Service on the F line that suffered serious disruptions due to a derailment has been restored, the MTA said early Thursday.

“F train service was restored in Brooklyn after we moved a derailed train and inspected the tracks near the W 8 St-NY Aquarium.

“F trains have resumed service between Avenue X and Coney Island.

“Northbound F trains will run at slower speeds near W 8 St as we continue repairs,” reads a social media post from NYCT Subway (part of the MTA).

The slight derailment that occurred on Wednesday occurred without any injuries or other physical damage to the users. A northbound F train car derailed between the Neptune and 8th Street stations around 12:20 p.m. Thirty-seven people were evacuated from the train.

The derailment, however, caused not only interruptions in the F line service, but also questions about the MTA, since it was the second derailment in a period of one week.

“Hoping everyone is well. Two major subway incidents within days of each other raise serious concerns about MTA operations and safety protocols. “@MTA and @NTSB must investigate both incidents and take steps to improve safety and unacceptable service disruptions.”the city comptroller, Brad Lander, wrote for the case in a message on social networks.

