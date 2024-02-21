MTA workers ask for protection against user attacks

With her eye still black, swollen and closed, MTA worker Noreen Mallory recounted the details of the attack she suffered on February 14 at 6 in the morning.

Abdellahi Mohammed, 25, punched him in the face, simply for waking him up while he was sleeping inside the Wall St station.

“He chased me across the station platform and then punched me until he hit me the hardest in the eye, fracturing the orbital cavity of my left eye,” Mallory said.

According to his account of the events, Mallory realized that an individual was asleep at said station and proceeded to wake him up, but the individual, identified as Abdellahi Mohammed, became enraged.

“I was terrified from the moment he looked at me, he was so angry,” Mallory added. “This is an issue that constantly affects station agents and other MTA workers, ensuring safety while doing our jobs.”

Milly Puello, another MTA worker, works as a bus driver and has also faced dangerous situations at work.

“We went through all kinds of abuse, but I did have a lot of trouble on the bus and I had to call the police,” Puello said. “Always when I leave my house the first thing I do is ask God that I arrive safely back to my family every day.”

At the time of the attack on Noreen Mallory, several subway users intervened to help her and stop the attacker. The individual also punched a 34-year-old man, but together they managed to hold Abdellahi Mohammed until the police arrived and arrested him. The subject has been charged with two counts of assault in the second and third degree.

“We as drivers have to protect us from the city and that’s one thing: are we going to wait until someone is killed?” asked Gary Rosario, an MTA driver.

According to the authorities, so far in 2024, serious crimes have increased by 18%, assaults by 3%, robberies by 30% and arrests by 40%.

“Safety must be a priority for both users and us workers,” Mallory added.

According to the authorities, the individual’s last address is precisely at the Help Center for immigrants seeking asylum, located in East Village, where he attacked the workers there on January 4.

