MultiVersus chooses strategic withdrawal until early 2024

An announcement that leaves a lot of players perplexed, especially since the launch last August looked like a very official kick-off, with the sale of founder’s packs, updates season day and the premium passes that go with it. It would probably be fairer to admit that the team in charge of MultiVersus wasn’t ready for the challenges of a service game like this. After a hot start marked by a peak of 150,000 simultaneously connected players on Steam alone, the news of the Smasg Bros-like has dried up almost as quickly as its player base. Dropping below 10,000 in October 2022, Steam’s daily player peak dipped below 1,000 users in early March. The only highlight between the August release and today, the launch of season 2 (mid-November) was already accompanied by quite negative comments.

Learning the right lessons

« The MultiVersus Open Beta was a great learning opportunity and a stepping stone to the next phase of the game. There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view of where we need to be. focus, especially on content cadence with new characters, maps, and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, as well as netcode and matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system and looking for new ways for players to connect with their in-game friends. To make it right, we’ll be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023. , we will be pausing updates and taking the game offline in preparation for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are planning for early 2024 “, can we read on the official site Game.

MultiVersus will first be pulled from digital platforms on April 4 and will therefore no longer be available for download from that date. The servers will, however, remain online until June 25, when the open beta closes. In addition, solo content limited to the training room and local encounters will still be accessible, which includes character and cosmetic purchases made by players. And happy again, given that no refunds will be offered to those who hadn’t imagined that the servers would be shut down for more than a semester. The return of MultiVersus as a full game is expected in early 2024.