MultiVersus officially removed from online stores, servers closing on June 25

We told you about it last week, Warner Bros Games and Player First Games officially announced the closure of the MultiVersus servers for next June, but the game has already left online stores.

See you in 2024 to reinstall MultiVersus

The platform fighter released nearly a year ago in beta will therefore, as expected, receive a good polish from Warner Bros. Games and the Player First Games studio. As a reminder, MultiVersus brings together many heroes from Warner Bros. licenses. Launched in July 2022, the game attracted over 144,000 concurrent players on its first day on Steam and even surpassed 10 million players in two weeks and 20 million in less than a month.

Players who have already installed the game will be able to continue playing it until June 25, when the servers will close and only offline modes will be accessible. We will therefore have to wait until the beginning of next year to hope to see MultiVersus again, normally through a full launch. The objective of Player First Games is to offer a more stable version in terms of matchmaking and netcode, but also a more complete version in terms of content.

“MVPs, effective immediately, #MultiVersus is no longer downloadable for new players and has been temporarily removed from storefronts, along with Gleamium. You can play the modes online until June 25 before the game is taken offline in preparation for launch. »