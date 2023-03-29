MultiVersus: Warner Bros closes its servers to better return in 2024

Launched last year by Warner Bros. Games in collaboration with the development studio Player First Games, MultiVersus has kicked in the anthill of platform fighters which are only a few on Xbox and PlayStation. The title brings together many heroes from Warner Bros licenses and as much to tell you that there is something for everyone. Despite some good ideas, MultiVersus will take advantage of its open beta status to close its doors and better come back next year.

MultiVersus leaves the stores on April 4 and its servers close on June 25

The developers actually announced the news on their social media as well as in a YouTube video in which the game’s designer, Tony Huynh, details the situation. Since last summer, MultiVersus has been available in open beta and the developers continue to improve the game with the various updates. Despite everything, the title still needs work and that’s why the beta will end on June 25.

Practice mode and local multiplayer will still be playable, but we’ll have to wait until early next year to hope to see MultiVersus again, normally through a real full launch. The objective of Player First Games is to offer a more stable version in terms of matchmaking and netcode, but also a more complete version in terms of content.

As for in-game purchases, it is not yet known whether the purchased content will be refunded or kept until next year. Finally, note that MultiVersus is leaving the various stores on April 4 – next week – and that you must install it before this date to benefit from it later. Additionally, the servers will shut down on June 25.

MultiVersus is still available free-to-play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.