MultiVersus will disappear from all digital stores by 2024 – this is how it will continue

MultiVersus has been removed from all digital stores. It will only return in its final version in early 2024. The game servers will remain online until June 25th. If you got the game by April 4th, you can gamble a little further.

This is how it continues with MultiVersus

So far the game has been in an extended beta testing phase. For almost a year you could fight wildly with the well-known Warner heroes, play the Battle Pass and even spend real money in the game for free.

Your progress will carry over to the official release, due out early next year, so refunds will not be offered. For the Battle Pass, you can continue to collect progress and take the daily missions with you until the day of the server shutdown in June. However, the currency, Gleamium, will be temporarily removed from the Pummeler.

There is still work to be done and we have a clearer idea of ​​what to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to offer more ways to enjoy the game, along with improvements to the netcode and Matchmaking”, writes the developer in the FAQ.

“We will also be overhauling the progression system and finding new ways for players to connect with their friends in-game. To do this the right way, we will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023.”

As early as February, MultiVersus had lost 99 percent of its players.