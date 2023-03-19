Munich in spring: these beer gardens are already open

Warm-weather front ahoy: Already at the weekend, many were drawn to Munich beer gardens. We’ll tell you which ones are already open.

Temperatures above 20 degrees in the Bavarian capital: Munich residents relax on the Isar, in the English Garden or in the beer garden. Because some taverns have already opened their outdoor area. t-online provides an overview of the city’s beer gardens, which are already being tapped.

On the sunny Saturday, the beer garden at Wiener Platz was already well attended. (Source: IMAGO/STL Studio Liebhart)

These beer gardens are already open

The beer garden in the English Garden Chinese tower is open from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. when the weather is nice. On Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon the brass band also plays on the tower.

is open from Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. when the weather is nice. On Saturday and Sunday from 12 noon the brass band also plays on the tower. In the beer garden Augustinerkeller the self-service area is open from March 18th, depending on the weather.

the self-service area is open from March 18th, depending on the weather. The Hop garden in West Park is open on weekends from 11 a.m., Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. The following rule applies here: “If it’s dry and warm enough for you to sit outside, then we’re open.”

is open on weekends from 11 a.m., Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. The following rule applies here: “If it’s dry and warm enough for you to sit outside, then we’re open.” The beergarden to the flutter has also already started the beer garden season – depending on the weather, from Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m., on Sundays and public holidays from 11 a.m.

has also already started the beer garden season – depending on the weather, from Monday to Saturday from 12 p.m., on Sundays and public holidays from 11 a.m. The beer garden is also popular Hofbrauhaus on Wiener Platz. It is currently open between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. weather permitting.

It is currently open between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. weather permitting. The deer garden in the west of Munich is open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight in beer garden weather.

in the west of Munich is open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight in beer garden weather. The beer garden at Viktualienmarkt is open Monday to Saturday all year round. Opening hours depending on the weather and temperature.