Municipal parities: 51% agreement until September and trigger clause

The municipal parities reached an increase of 51% this Monday. It will be until September, with a trigger clause included in the agreement.

This afternoon, local authorities and trade unions met to define the agreements. Present were the union secretary, Marcelo Evira; the press secretary, Natalia Castro; the Secretary General, Rubén Alfano; the Secretary for Coordination, Oscar Negrelli; the Secretary of Economy, Horacio Prada; and the General Director of Personnel and Human Capital, Mariano Pérez Aramburú.

The agreement imposes a 51% increase with a trigger clause, to be paid in four tranches. A sum of 20% will be recorded in the credit corresponding to March; in May of 6%; and in July 14%.

It was also indicated that “in the same percentage and in the same months all bonuses will be increased.” Finally, the union sector agreed to 11% for the month of September of this year and the review in the following months.

In the agreement, the impact on the lowest scale was taken into account, for which reason the request for a recomposition that meets this demand was reiterated. Therefore, the Municipality promised to recategorize in category 5 all those workers who are located in the lower categories with a 30-hour regime for contracted personnel.

On the other hand, it was agreed to deliver “clothing elements” according to labor. Finally, the parties confirmed that they will meet “periodically” to advance the agreed transition to permanent plant which, it is estimated, could affect 2,500 people.