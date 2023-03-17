Municipality complies 100% in transparency

Juarez City.- The municipal government obtained 100 percent in compliance with transparency obligations during the first review carried out by the Chihuahuan Institute for Transparency and Access to Public Information (ICHITAIP), announced the Municipal Transparency Coordinator, Valeria Aguirre Holguín. .

During the agency’s liaison session, held on this day, the official pointed out that it is the first time that the Municipality of Juárez has obtained this rating in the first review, since it previously achieved 95 percent and once they are asked to correct it, they manage to 100 percent.

“We are very happy because we reached 100 percent in compliance with obligations, the municipality of Chihuahua obtained 88 percent and we 100, and that means that we are complying with what the law requires us to have published on our website,” express.

He said that this action represents hard work in coordination with the links of each of the dependencies and is a reflection of all the new internal policies that the Transparency Coordination has implemented to improve processes.

“For us it reflects that all this work has been worth it and it was necessary for adjustments to be made, for us to get more training and it is reflected in the fact that we now comply with everything from the first review, that is, in some way we have generated more awareness and more openness on the issue of transparency in all municipal agencies and this achievement is a coordinated effort with the transparency liaisons”, indicated Aguirre Holguín.

During the meeting, where the statistical report of the Transparency Unit was also presented, the coordinator gave recognitions to each of the people who act as liaisons for the different directions.

“Thank you, we recognize the hard work you do so that citizens obtain the requested information, I reiterate my support to continue working, we hope that from today all the reviews are 100 percent from the first review,” he said.

In the session, the activities that were carried out in February were also announced, such as the different training sessions for public servants, as well as the events scheduled for this and next month.

The Municipal Transparency Coordination’s mission is to meet the requirements of public information, making transparent the actions carried out by the Municipal Government through the publication of legal obligations, guaranteeing the protection of personal data and the right of access to information, generating trust. in the citizen of the Municipality of Juárez.