Murder suspects also charged with robbery | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 30, 2023 | 12:15 p.m.

The two brothers arrested for the crime of Brazilian Antonio Adir Sorensen (57), a rural worker from the town of Comandante Andresito, were transferred yesterday to the Investigating Court of Puerto Iguazú to complete the investigative hearing.

These are Daniel F. (58) and Ramón F. (50), who were arrested hours after the crime was known, last Saturday. According to sources linked to the process, after appointing a lawyer and listening to the elements against them, both decided to give their version of the facts.

Before the judge, both disassociated themselves from responsibility for the murder, although their words are kept in reserve so as not to hinder the investigation that has just begun.

What could be learned is that Judge Brites charged him with the crime of homicide criminis causa, which means an aggravating circumstance in their procedural situation that could be worth life imprisonment if they are found guilty.

As it was rebuilt, in recent days elements that account for a robbery were incorporated. It is that in the house of both detainees they found 40,000 pesos in cash that they did not know how to justify.

In this sense, the owner of the farm and head of the three declared that the only one he had paid before the fact was Sorensen.

The fact

As this medium has been publishing, the homicide was known around 9:30 on Saturday in a farm in Paraje La Selva de Comandante Andresito, through a call from a neighbor. The man explained that in the aforementioned rural area, two workers had found Sorensen’s body with various stab wounds.

Likewise, the corpse was found with signs of having been partially eaten by the farm’s pigs, a situation that unfortunately is repeated when deaths occur in remote rural areas.

According to sources that carried out expert work on the farm, the body was lying on the ground, two meters from the door of the house.

The police doctor established that the man had cuts in the area of ​​the head, neck and right arm.

Continuing with the inquiries, other laborers from the same farm alleged that last Friday the now suspects had shared a round of drinks at the victim’s house, being the last time the Brazilian was seen alive.

With the brothers they gave different versions regarding the fateful event.

Ramón mentioned that the round of drinks took place in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Daniel told the investigations that they met with Antonio and his brother at night.