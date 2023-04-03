Murillo Karam is transferred to the Institute of Cardiology

Mexico City.- Jesús Murillo Karam, former Attorney General of the Republic arrested for the Ayotzinapa case, was transferred due to health problems from the North Prison to the National Institute of Cardiology.

The capital’s Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) specified that the transfer culminated in the Tlalpan Mayor’s Office, where the hospital is located.

“Today, Jesús ‘N’, who is undergoing a process in the Penitentiary System of this City, was transferred from the North Male Preventive Prison to the National Institute of Cardiology,” it was revealed.

Just last week, Murillo Karam was released from the Tepepan Prison Medical Tower, where he was from March 17 to 24, due to high blood pressure problems.

According to lawyers and relatives of the Hidalgo-born politician, in the previous days Murillo Karam had suffered recurring crises derived from problems with this disease.

In a statement, they even reported that Murillo Karam had registered blood pressure levels of 190/112 and even higher indicators.

Since his arrest on August 19, 2022, Murillo Karam has been constantly leaving the Prison to hospitals, one of them to this National Institute of Cardiology, where he underwent High-Risk Carotid Endarterectomy surgery.

According to his relatives, the former Attorney General also suffers from obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cerebral vascular obstruction.

The man from Hidalgo is prosecuted for the crimes of torture, forced disappearance and against the administration of justice.