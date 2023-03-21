Muscular, short and flip flops: memes and reactions for the bizarre Burlando spot

In the last few hours, the media lawyer Fernando Burlando launched his own campaign spot, with the aim of consolidating his candidacy for governor of the Province.

The defender of the Báez Sosa family launched his first electoral spot on social networks.

The 40-second video caused a stir on Twitter due to the clothing chosen by the lawyer, who decided to wear clothing that he never wears, such as tank tops and flip flops.

The users of the networks criticized the assembly, and even compared it with the character of “Aníbal”, by Juan Carlos Calabró.