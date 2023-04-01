Music festival in northern Mexico expects to convene 240,000 people – Hola News

Monterrey (Mexico), Mar 31 (EFE).- The Pa’l Norte 2023 Festival, one of the most important in Latin America, began its eleventh edition this Friday in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León state, northern Mexico , and according to estimates by the organizers, it expects to receive some 240,000 people from Friday to Sunday.

Precisely in this edition it will be the first time that the festival, which takes place in the facilities of Parque Fundidora de Monterrey, extends to three days and with an estimated 80,000 people per day.

This Friday, starting at 3:00 p.m. local time, the public, mostly young people, gathered at the venue to be part of this musical party.

This year, the lineup is made up of important Latino figures such as the Mexican rock band Café Tacvba, the reggaeton artists Wisin y Yandel, the Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas and the local ska band Inspector.

In addition to other bands and soloists such as Allison, Leonardo de Lozzane, Carin León, Plastilina Mosh, Sebastián Yatra, Carla Morrison, Bacilos, Ximena Sariñana, León Larregui and the Colombian Miguel Turizo, among others.

This weekend also highlights the performance of the bands The Killers and Twenty One Pilots, and the American singer Billie Eilish, as well as 5 Seconds Summer and Steve Aoki.

For this edition, the State Government rehabilitated the space and placed synthetic grass, in addition to leveling the terrain to facilitate the transfer of attendees from one stage to another.

Regarding security, 600 agents from private companies are in charge of protecting and providing security at the event, in addition to 20 video surveillance cameras being placed in strategic locations.

Artists have 9 stages available for a total of 186 presentations, covering various musical genres.

The atmosphere that was lived during the first day was festive with an audience that enjoyed the presentation of their favorite artists from beginning to end.

The organizing company is Apodaca Group, which on this occasion said that its main objective was to offer musical variety to the public by covering different genres such as rock, pop, urban, electronic, ska and without missing the Mexican regional.