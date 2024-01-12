Music industry closes 2023 with an increase in digital reproductions

LOS ANGELES.- The industria musical worldwide surpassed 4 billion views in 2023 (taking billion on the long scale as one million million), a new record for a single year, according to Luminate’s 2023 Year-End Report.

Global streams also increased by 34% compared to last year, reflecting an increasingly international music market.

In the United States, three genres experienced the greatest growth in 2023: country (23.7%), Latin (encompassing all musical genres latinos, with an increase of 24.1%) and global (which includes genres such as J-pop, K-pop and afrobeats, with an increase of 26.2%).

It seems that more and more Americans are listening to music in languages ​​other than English.

At the end of 2023, Luminate found that Spanish-language music’s share of the top 10,000 songs in the United States grew by 3.8%, and English-language music’s share fell by 3.8%.

Musical interests in the US

In Latin genres, regional Mexican music experienced massive growth.

The multifaceted genre, which encompasses mariachi, banda, corridos, norteo, sierreo and other styles, grew 60% in on-demand audio streaming in the United States, equivalent to $21.9 billion. Four of the six Latin artists who surpassed 1 billion audio plays in the United States were Mexican artists or artists of Mexican origin: Peso Pluma, Eslabán Armado, Junior H and Fuerza Regida, who were also among the 125 most played artists.

She dances Alone by Eslabán Armado and Peso Pluma surpassed 1,000 million views on Spotify in less than a year and became the first regional Mexican hit in the Top 10 of all genres on Billboard, reaching number 4; Later, Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Grupo Frontera, A x100to, reached number 5.

Peso Pluma performs at the Latin Billboard Awards, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Florida.

Refering to Taylor Swift, Time’s 2023 Person of the Year represented 1.79% of the US market, according to Luminate, representing 1 in 78 on-demand audio streams in the US.

Her dominance is reflected on Luminate’s Most Streamed Albums of 2023 list, where Swift has five top 10 albums in the United States.

However, when it comes to overall music consumption in the United States, even with the Swift boom and the massive hits of country music and music in languages ​​other than English, hip hop maintains its dominance and represents 25.5%. of all transmissions.

Perhaps the celebration of the 50 years of hip hop in 2023 had something to do with it, because streams of current R&B and hip hop artists fell 7.1% compared to 2022, while catalog streams, more material old, grew by 11.3%.

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during a concert of her tour Eras in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 9, 2023.

