Music, passion and enthusiasm at Superar

On Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m., a superlative concert will take place in the Kulturbühne: More than 200 children will sing for the choir’s anniversary “10 years of Superar” – free admission, voluntary donations requested.

Making music connects countries, cultures and people. The Lionsclub Rheintal am Kumma has been supporting this project regularly since a music camp in 2017. The mission: Children of different mother tongues and social backgrounds grow through singing together. Working with the voice is an important way for the children to access themselves. At the anniversary concert, the young singers show their skills with great joy and enthusiasm. Joie de vivre and music that also casts a spell over the audience.