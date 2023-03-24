Music producer Orlando Lima Pires died. He was 61 years old

Orlando Lima Pires, who started out as a musician “was a rare character”, said a Tumbao source to the Lusa agency.

The musician and producer died on Thursday morning at the Fernando da Fonseca Hospital, in Amadora, where he was hospitalized.

Zé Orlando, as he was known in the artistic world, was the founder of the publisher and distributor of African music Sons D’África, having been the editor of artists such as Bana (1932-2013), Irmãos Verdades, Leonel Almeida, Eduardo Paim, DJ Amorim, Camilo Domingos, Justino Delgado, África Negra, Juka, Gapa, Hélder, o rei do Kuduro and Susanna Lubrano, among others.

The family is hosting friends at Sons d’África, until next Sunday. The publishing house is located at n.º 53 of Estrada Militar, in Damaia, Lisbon, said the son of producer Orlando Lima Pires, Roberto Pires, to the Lusa agency.

The funeral services begin on Sunday, at the church of Damaia, where the wake takes place from 15:00.

On Monday at 10:00 am there is a religious ceremony, followed by the funeral to the Damaia cemetery.

Also Read: Cid, Tozé Brito, Isaura and Gajo launch new works this Friday