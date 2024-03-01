Music supervisor Lynn Fainchtein dies at 60

MEXICO CITY.- The multi-award-winning supervisor musical mexicana Lynn Fainchtein collaborator of Oscar-nominated films such as Rome, Dog loves y Birdmandied in Madrid.

Fainchtein, born in Mexico in 1963, was an announcer for the Rock 101 station, programming director for MTV Latin America and music supervisor for films such as The Revenant, Babel y Preciouslike the series little, Sr. rest, Dark y Crow Club and the show Luzia from Cirque du Soleil.

The music distributor Cassette, of which she was a co-founder, confirmed her death on social media and in messages to The Associated Press.

We are infinitely grateful for all the years, efforts, mentors and ideas that you gave us. Lynn was a person full of light and music. “We are sure that she would have wanted nothing more than for the party to continue,” the company noted in her publication.

Fainchtein collaborated in all the films of director Alejandro G. Irritu. She also used to participate in the projects of Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Luis Estrada and she had supervised the music of the most recent film by Amat Escalante, Lost in the night.

popular films The 33, An Egg Movie, Miss Bala y Saving Private Prez They also had their participation.

Reactions after the death of the music supervisor

She studied psychology and during her period at Rock 101 she presented programs on gospel, jazz, women in rock and Afro-Antillean rhythms. She was also a film producer and journalist.

Among those who remembered her fondly was the musician and music producer Gustavo Santaolalla, who thanked her for having summoned him for the soundtrack of Dog lovesIrritu’s first feature film nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

With this smile of genius, creative and good person. This is how I want to remember @Lynnfainchtein, journalist Lydia Cacho expressed in X.

It is a huge loss for those of us who love music and for me personally because Lynn was my inspiration to be a broadcaster, Mexican broadcaster Lucila Zetina wrote on social networks.

Fainchtein’s career was so prolific that projects in which he collaborated, such as the series One hundred years of solitude y The blue ones.

FUENTE: AP