Musician Noble bets on internationalization. Will perform in Los Angeles

O artist performed this morning with his band at SIR Studios, in a ‘showcase’ facing the industry that included the hits “Lost In You” and “I Give Up”. The aim was to prepare the bet on the United States.

“My goal is to achieve the dream I’ve always had since I was a kid – that my career be international – and reach as many people as possible”, said Noble in an interview with the Lusa agency.

President of A&R Worldwide and founder of Musexpo, Sat Bisla, presented Noble as a great artist with “an incredible voice”, and told the audience that they were about to be delighted.

The full band performance included new themes. Between songs, Noble thanked the opportunity and said it was “the realization of a dream” and the beginning of something important.

The other performance by the Portuguese musician, with only piano and voice, took place at the delivery of the career award (“International Lifetime Achievement”) to Joel Denver, president of the All Access Music Group.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment and the first time this is happening,” Noble said. “On an industry level, for us the dream would obviously be a record deal to be able to bring our music here”, she indicated. “But the fact that things are happening is a good start.”

Noble (Pedro Fidalgo’s stage name) traveled to Los Angeles for the first time in 2022, for an initial exploratory approach. The musician mentioned that he always consumed a lot of American culture and Los Angeles did not disappoint him, facing the possibility of moving to ‘the city of angels’ if the opportunities justify it.

“I love this city. I feel very comfortable here, and to leave Amarante, I want to go to Los Angeles”, he said.

Considering California “very appealing” for the project, Noble said that the desire is for his music to reach as far as possible. “One day, if I manage to succeed here in the States and do my first sold-out US tour, it would be a dream come true and that’s what we’re working towards.”

In addition to participating in Musexpo, Noble is also shooting a documentary about the US push and two music videos, one in Palm Springs, for the new song “Living Room”, and another in Las Vegas for the next single, ” Friday Night”.

“We are changing our sound a little bit, mainly inspired here by the more American climate, in these cities, in the people”, stated Noble. “We are trying to look for new paths, which is always a very big challenge as artists, trying to look for a different sound where we continue to see ourselves and in the hope that the public will also continue to see themselves in us”.

The new sound introduces more guitars and faster beats, a challenge for an artist known for ballads and melancholic music. His last single, “I Give Up”, which was released in February, has precisely that poetic and melancholy tone that made him popular in Portugal.

The first album “Honey”, released at the end of 2019, reached number one in sales in the Portuguese market and allowed Noble to give concerts in sold-out rooms. The Covid-19 pandemic temporarily halted that upward trajectory when she was just 23.

“We tend to look at things this way: luck takes a lot of work”, considered the artist. “I think that’s what we’ve been working on these last five years since I’ve been with Metrosonic Records,” he continued. “Fortunately, I’ve found people who believe in my dreams as much as I do, and that’s priceless.”

The most important thing, he added, is consistency and perseverance even when things don’t seem to be happening. “The vision we have for what we want to be is the most important part of all this”, she stressed. “Once you have that vision, don’t give up fighting for it”.

Noble also mentioned that he would like to see more Portuguese artists show their music to the world. “I think one’s success is everyone’s success,” she said.

“What matters is that we manage to show the best we have to offer and what our country is”, he stressed. “We have a country that is incredible, a little corner of heaven and paradise. I am very proud to say that I am Portuguese”.

Musexpo is an annual conference for the music industry that attracts attendees from around the world, hosted by A&R Worldwide. Its motto in 2023 is “United Nations of Music”.

