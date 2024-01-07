Mustache Arrocet returns to the fray after being erased from the tribute to Mara Teresa Campos

The tribute that Spanish Television paid to the figure of María Teresa Campos continues to make people talk. Presented by her daughter Terelu, the program I had the testimonies of such prominent faces as Mercedes Mil or Paolo Vasile, among others, and completely overlooked the relationship that the presenter had with Bigote Arrocet. A very intense romance that ended up breaking the heart of Carmen Borrego’s mother.

As expected, Bigote Arrocet’s reaction has not been long in coming. In exclusive statements on the digital portal Informalia, the comedian assures that he does not mind that they have not made any reference to the. When they want to erase years from a person’s life, they just do it and that’s it, also expresses. The Chilean is these days in Ibiza enjoying a family vacation in the company of his grandchildren who reside in London the rest of the year.

The truth is that no one is surprised that Bigote Arrocet was not even named in the tribute to María Teresa Campos given the bad relationship of Terelu and Carmen Borrego with him. In recent years, The communicator’s daughters have not hesitated to cut all kinds of ties with the comedian after hinting that the breakup was a real health setback for his mother.

Enlarge Mustache Arrocet and Mara Teresa Campos. Europa Press / ContactoPhoto Europa Press

They made me the bad guy, Mustache defends himself. He again insists that he did not end his romance with Mara Teresa Campos via WhatsApp, as the daughters had always stated. On my birthday I had to go with Teresa to Malaga. That night there was an argument about jealousy. She started to be jealous because she wasn’t like that before. Terelu told me that there were some more photographs with another woman. I told her and Teresita that it was a lie. You think that an intelligent person like her would put up with someone who lied to her for six years, she says.

Applauded on networks

The tribute to Mara Teresa Campos was widely applauded and praised on social networks. Many users agree when highlighting the care and elegance with which it was made. However, the audience data did not support this broadcast since the program It recorded a discreet 7.2% audience share with an average of 728,000 viewers. Therefore, it was not a leader in its band.