MWC Barcelona: top 3 of the folding cell phones that arrive this year

This is the company’s new phone for the folding sector

In it Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where infobae is located, several brands presented folding smartphones promising stronger and more resistant screens. OPPO, HONOR and Tecno were the most outstanding.

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Honor Magic Vs and TECNO PHANTOM V Flod They are the references of the mobile phones most sought after by attendees.

OPPO Find N2 Flip is the brand’s first vertical folding phone, its external screen has 3.26 inchesIt also has a main camera of 50 MPthe NPU (Neural Processing Unit) MariSilicon X and the Hasselblad imaging system which the company says provide a professional camera experience.

The hinge Flexion Hinge and the way FlexForm Multi-angle mounts allow you to position the screen at any angle between 45 and 110 degrees. Thanks to the hinge, the fold remains discreet, even after prolonged use.

The Find N2 Flip also has a 4,300 mAh battery and 44W fast charging, that is, it has a range of up to a full day under moderate use.

It is the brand’s new cell phone with hinge technology that focuses on design, with which it solves multiple problems that some devices have. In this cell phone there will be a big difference between the complete closure of the screen, as if it were a book, and the space between it, as well as the durability of the device and how it helps in the user experience.

The internal or folding screen is larger, with a panel 7.9-inch flexible OLED with 90 Hz refresh rate, 100% playback. Honor’s idea is to offer a tablet-like experience on this new device.

The gears allow for better screen rotation, however they make the device heavier and thicker, but the HONOR Magic Vs’ super-lightweight gearless hinge reduces the number of support structure components used in the hinge. 92 to 4, offering a light hinge and ensuring proper rotation at the same time.

It will be available in the market in three basic colors: cyan, orange and black, in addition to having a chip snapdragon 8 which has special features dedicated to better device power management, with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging up to 66 watts.

The PHANTOM V Fold is the brand’s first foldable smartphone to have 5G technology

It is the first foldable smartphone from the brand that will work with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000+ processor, that is, it would have higher performance and efficiency.

Its connectivity is 5G, with low energy consumption, it will be equipped with a 5-lens photography system, which includes a main camera of 50MP and a custom super light-sensitive sensor, two other rear lenses, and two front lenses.