My darling: Release date for Lord of the Rings: Gollum known

With The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game about the iconic character from the Tolkien universe will be released in a few weeks from Germany. The developers from Daedalic Entertainment and publisher Nacon reveal a lot of information about the game in the new trailer including a long gameplay segment and also announce the new release date for the title, which should have been published a long time ago, but has been postponed. In May the time has finally come!

When will Lord of the Rings: Gollum be released?

The stealth game with the Middle-earth license will be available from the May 25, 2023 in stores and will be released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One. A version for the Nintendo Switch is also being planned, but there is no specific release date for this yet.





In the same breath with the announcement of the release date, the developers also gave a detailed insight into the gameplay of the stealth game and gave us a new trailer, which you can watch here:

This reveals the gameplay about the game

The gameplay starts with a short tutorial segment in the depths of the Misty Mountains, specifically in Gollum’s Lair, showing the stealth gameplay that will be the focus. As the player, we’ll have the option of throwing stones to distract enemies and sneaking past them, as well as traversing the realms in different ways through climbing and parkour moves, leaving it up to the player to decide how to progress through each one place moved.

Also in the video, the developers suggest that Gollum’s small stature helps explore the world of Middle-earth from a unique perspective not explored in other Tolkien-inspired games. Gameplay then shifts to Barad-dûr, where Gollum not only roams freely, but is also able to engage in conversations with characters and make some important choices depending on who is the dominant personality in his mind at the time: the kind Gollum or the cunning one Smeagol.

Gollum will also have something called “Gollum Sense”, which will allow him to figure out his path and the best next move, so similar to, for example, the witcher senses in The Witcher 3. The developers also confirm that in the game we can travel to places that have not been explored so concretely in any other game, film or series. The gameplay certainly looks promising. Last year we were able to put our hands on the game for the first time and have collected our impressions here. Are you looking forward to the new Gollum game? Feel free to write that in the comments!