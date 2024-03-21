“My friends and family complain that the situation is hard”

The Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel He stated that he does not live outside the town and that the first thermometer to know the state of opinion of the population is his friends and family.

Four days after the protests that shook several towns in Cuba, where hundreds of people took to the streets to demand their rights, Díaz-Canel appeared on television to try to give an image of a humble and empathetic person with the needs of the population. people.

“None of us live apart from the town. I am in a family, friendship, and work environment, where people have the same problems as the town because they are part of the town,” he said.

“Therefore, my friends, my family, also, in the best sense, complain that the situation is difficult, they share those criteria with us,” he added.

The president pointed out that there are mechanisms to study the states of opinion that reach them in real time, but he insisted that his family and friends are the most direct way through which he finds out what people think.

He revealed that due to the increase in blackouts, the latest surveys show that only 10% of citizens are satisfied with the management of the energy crisis, and that low number are people who recognize the efforts of workers in the electricity sector.

Díaz-Canel was interviewed by his friend, journalist Arleén Rodriguez Derivet, in a new program dedicated to praising the regime in which the ruler will be the regular host.

In this first broadcast, dedicated to the 17M protests, he spoke in a softer tone than the previous day, when he showed a defiant attitude when accusing the United States of inciting the people to take to the streets.

“Let them come and prove it. Let them try to take us down. They will see what will happen to them“he said Wednesday in statements to NBC News.

The leader called US policy towards the Cuban people “interventionist” and “contempt”, and once again blamed the economic embargo for the crisis on the island, which sparked protests.

He also assured that the revolution is very “solid” and that the people are very aware of what it would mean to lose it.