My Hero Academia: Momo comes to real life in this sensual cosplay of a Canadian model

My Hero Academiathe manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, has many interesting characters like Momo Yaoyorozuwho has come to life in a sensual cosplay made by a Canadian content creator.

This one-shot was adapted into a VOMIC that launched on January 11, 2015, which popularized the manga globally and was later transformed into an anime on April 3, 2016 produced by the Bones studio.

The story takes place in a world where 80 percent of the population has developed gifts, thus emerging heroes and villains. Momo is part of that 80%also known as Heroine for All: Creati, a student and the vice president of Class 1-A at UA Academy, where she entered through official recommendations and is training to become a hero.

Momo has the Gift of Creation, which gives her the ability to create any inert material from her body discovered through the molecular manipulation of her fat cells.

The sexiest version of Momo

According to a report published on the website of E Games Newsthe model Holly Wolf, better known on social networks as hollywolfirl and with more than 192 thousand followers on Instagram, He shared the photos of his sexy Momo cosplay.

“I need something quick… I got you”, wrote the gamer and streamer in the caption, who saw how hundreds of likes and dozens of compliments arrived in the publication.

As we can see, the cosplayer wears the same hero costume as the student, which consists of a very revealing deep red tight short latex outfit, exposing most of her torso, arms and legswith a cut in the center that allows you to see from her neck to the lower part of her belly.