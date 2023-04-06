My Hero Academia: Momo comes to real life in this sensual cosplay of a Canadian model

My Hero Academia: Momo comes to real life in this sensual cosplay of a Canadian model

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / April 6, 2023

My Hero Academiathe manga series written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, has many interesting characters like Momo Yaoyorozuwho has come to life in a sensual cosplay made by a Canadian content creator.

This one-shot was adapted into a VOMIC that launched on January 11, 2015, which popularized the manga globally and was later transformed into an anime on April 3, 2016 produced by the Bones studio.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *