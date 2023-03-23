“My legs were paralyzed”: this big health problem that handicapped Keanu Reeves for the filming of The Matrix

Point Break, Speed, Matrix, John Wick… Keanu Reeves, who would have liked to play a very famous character, is an actor whose career is well established. Between commercial failures and personal questioning, he continually reinvents himself throughout his career. Even, sometimes, to make drastic decisions, refusing for example a sequel to 12 million dollars. Physically sharp, he quickly became a specialist in action cinema (even if he ventured into all genres) where his involvement bursts the screen. An explosive actor with a certain charisma whose artistic choices lead him to the most important role of his life at the end of the 90s: a certain Neo in the saga Matrix of the Wachowski sisters. And yet it could have been otherwise.

A stalled career

Back in 1996. At the dawn of a new millennium, Keanu Reeves has the impression of turning round. His career seems to be on hold. As Point Break had relaunched his career at the beginning of the decade (1991), another renaissance-looking project was just around the corner. Unlike Will Smith, or even Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio (who all refused the role for various reasons), the actor born in Beirut (Lebanon) is committed to this ambitious and complex project mixing science fiction and kung -fu, named Matrix. To prepare for this role requiring a huge investment and a shoot that will last 118 days, the Wachowski sisters plan several months of training.

“I couldn’t kick for two months”

However, over the four months of preparation, Keanu Reeves cannot get involved physically to the maximum. The fault of a major health concern which could very well have deprived him of filming. “At the time, I had a spinal fusion in my neck. My legs were paralyzing. This really handicapped me during training because I couldn’t kick for two months”explains the actor in the documentary Keanu Reeves, messie doll (available on Arte.tv), in remarks taken from The Matrix Revisited (2001). Despite the pain (he also wears a neck brace), he takes pleasure in reinventing his body. Learning martial arts allows him to go much further in his specialization in action cinema started with Point Break et Speed (1994).

The Phoenix

Like his character Thomas Anderson, who chooses audacity and the red pill to become Neo, savior in this matrix of all possibilities, Keanu Reeves is reborn with this film. Better still, he opens the doors to a new world that will take him much later in his only achievement: The Tai Chi Man (2013). At its output, Matrix is quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon, and even an obsession for many. The film and its two sequels, Matrix Reloaded et Matrix Revolutions (2003), revolutionized not only special effects but more broadly cinema, registering its main actor in the pantheon of the seventh art.