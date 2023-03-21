“My nephew was hit, they left him lying and abandoned” | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 21, 2023 | 11:45 a.m.

In the midst of the strong pain that they have to go through, relatives of Alex Pintos, the 17-year-old teenager from Eldorado who died on Sunday morning after being hit by a truck, demand justice so that what happened does not happen again to another young.

Alex, better known as Choco, was hit by a truck that was driven by a 25-year-old man, identified as Alan Z., who fled after the incident. In any case, hours later he made himself available to Justice of his own free will and accompanied by a legal adviser.

“He is a murderer behind the wheel, this was not an accident, they will excuse me for what they say was a traffic accident, it was a murder. A normal person is not going to do what was done to leave it lying around”, were the first words of Emilia Pintos, the victim’s aunt, in dialogue with the program Here We Tell You on Radioactiva 100.7.

Alex had attended a party of 15 on Saturday night, and when he was returning home, in the early hours of Sunday, he was hit by a 4×4 truck whose driver fled. People passing through the place notified the Police that the body of a young man they could not identify was found on Provincial Route 17.

“He didn’t help him, he left him lying around and my nephew didn’t have identification, so it took them a long time to find out who he was and notify the family,” added the aunt.

Knowing the fact and wanting to find the person responsible for the crash, it was Emilia herself who asked for help on Facebook to find the person responsible for the death of her nephew.

“I was asking the community for help because lately justice cannot be counted on. The only justice that exists is social condemnation, that’s why I asked for help on Facebook to be able to find this alcoholic murderer. It was obvious that when he hit Axel he was going at about 180 kilometers per hour because the way my nephew was left there is no other explanation, “sentenced the interviewee.

film record

Through the request on the social network, filming began to arrive that same Sunday showing what happened and even the direction where the truck was headed at the time of impact.

Surrounded by the images and already identified, Alan Z., appeared in the afternoon at the Eldorado police station, making himself available to Justice.

“Thanks to the people, this man appeared faster, because videos of what happened began to go viral. I am infinitely grateful to the community because thanks to that he was found faster because he was hidden”, said Emilia.

And he added: “He is a father’s boy who appeared at the police station with a lawyer, because they have money, they believe that they can take the lives of humans ahead of them as if they were garbage bags. They hit my nephew, they left him lying and abandoned there like a bag of garbage.”

Finally, he remembered his nephew as a “happy and respectful” young man. He maintained that his family wants justice and that he does not expect anything from the motorist’s family: “The truth is that it is useless for them to appear, it is useless for us to know about them because it hurts more, but at least for them to come out and ask for forgiveness.” .