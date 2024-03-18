“My people are in the streets demanding their rights”

More and more Cuban artists are speaking out about the protests that began on March 17 in Santiago de Cuba and one of the last to join was Seidy The Girlwho reacted to the spontaneous demonstrations on their social networks with a writing in which they ask for freedom for their compatriots.

“Freedom is something that every human being deserves. My people in Cuba are in the streets demanding their rights, their freedom”the Cuban singer began by saying, clarifying that with her words she does not urge violence or hatred.

“Be careful, my post does not incite hatred or violence because it is very easy to command from where nothing can happen to you. It is very easy to command when you have your entire family on this side and you know that nothing is going to happen to them”He added, before emphasizing again that he wants the freedom of Cuba. “But one thing does not take away the other, if I want freedom”concluded the artist.

Many Cubans thanked him for his words of support and responded by commenting “homeland and life.”

In addition to Seidy La Niña, other singers such as Alexander Delgado, Randy Malcom, Señorita Dayana or Eduardo Antonio supported the protests that took place on the island on Sunday.