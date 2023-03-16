Ciudad Juárez.— Relatives of the minor Edwin Jesús denied that they had reached a reparation agreement with Luis Fernando CO, the driver who, drunk, ran over and killed the 11-year-old boy, as well as having accepted the payment of one million 518 thousand 744 pesos for the repair of damages and funeral expenses, as stated by the State Superior Court of Justice (TSJE).

“No forgiveness has been given, my son’s life is priceless,” said Antonina Galindo Hernández, Edwin’s mother, contradicting the official version.

The TSJE yesterday evaded establishing a position on Galindo’s expressions and remained firm in maintaining secrecy around the judicial resolution.

Israel Hernández, spokesman for the Court, limited himself to saying that Luis Fernando was “linked to the process and a reparation agreement was admitted, for which reason the precautionary measure was varied”, and that “it was not authorized to give further details of the terms of the reparation agreement for the protection of the offended party”.

Nor did the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which acted as a representative of those affected, render any statement or position in this regard.

Two days after the incident, a Control judge declared the arrest of the accused legal, and he was formally accused by the Public Ministry (MP) for the crime of aggravated reckless homicide, contained in criminal case 1466/23.

Studies carried out by Road Safety doctors revealed that the driver had alcohol in his blood at the time of the fatal mishap. Due to this background, the prosecutor asked the judge whether or not to be involved in the process against the defendant.

Meanwhile, the mother of the minor who died as a result of the accident on the night of last Sunday, March 5, in the Anapra neighborhood, asserted: “for nothing in the world will they return my son’s life, and the judge told us that They were going to give me for the damage to the house, what was paid in the funeral expenses, but I told him that the people supported me financially, and they never said that a million pesos and they didn’t give me anything”.

According to the TSJE, the hearing in which the defendant was presented before a judge was held privately and the staff was asked not to divulge any information about the allegations made and the resolution.

The minor’s family denied having reached an agreement, as well as having pardoned Fernando CO, whose whereabouts and legal status are unknown.

After the family’s statements, the spokesman for the State Superior Court of Justice indicated that he was unable to report on said reparation agreement, arguing that when a minor is involved “it is very difficult to have greater access to the data, I do not know why they have another version”.

The mother of the family asked the community for respect for the difficult moment she is currently experiencing, and pointed out that she has lived in fear since the TSJE released information that she unofficially provided to the media about the economic amount that the family would receive after the agreement. reparatory.

“Now with that they say that they gave us that money, I am going to fear for my life and that of my children, my grandchildren, because people are going to think that we have that money. How come they didn’t come to help me, to put up a sign or something, because at night it sounds really horrible how the cars go by, and it’s the scare again that they come back into my house”, mentioned Galindo Hernández.

The death of Edwin Jesus occurred on Pez Aguja and Crab streets. Outside his house remains a small altar that was placed by friends and family of the deceased.

During the accident, a teenager identified as Francisco AR, 17, was also injured.