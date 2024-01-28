Did you know Jacob Forever Isn’t he a jealous man? Well, at least it’s not when it comes to your partner’s wardrobe. The Hard.

In a recent interview for Locuras de Miguelín, the reggaeton singer confessed that He likes to see his wife in “hot” dresses.

When they asked her if she had ever forbidden La Dura any dress, she responded: “On the contrary, I like her to wear hot dresses and she doesn’t like it.”

“When I met her we went to El Capri a lot, to La Cecilia in Cuba and she did wear them a little shorter. But here she has taken to wearing other dresses, which are super cute, I like them and she looks pretty, well, my wife looks pretty with anyone”, he added and in the process gave a compliment to his partner.

“I always ask him to warm up. “I tell him ‘warm up!’ I like it,” said the reggaeton singer.

In reality, there is no need for Jacob to ask Dura to be “hot” with her looks, since she always lights up the networks with her extremely sensual photos and costumes that highlight her figure very well.