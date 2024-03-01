Myriam Hernndez reschedules tour dates in the US

MIAMI.- The tour Invencible World Tour in the USA of the Chilean singer Myriam Hernandez , which was supposed to take place in March, was rescheduled for September of this year. This was reported by the interpreter’s team in a statement.

“Invencible World Tour for the United States, produced by Blueteam Dream Makers, will now begin on September 26 at the Lynn Auditorium in Boston, Massachusetts and continue one night later at the United Palace in New York; continue at the Ritz Theater in New Jersey on September 28 to conclude at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, on October 5,” the team detailed, indicating that the tour was rescheduled due to inconveniences beyond the control of the artist and production.

New dates for Myriam Hernndez’s tour

Thursday, September 26: Boston, Lynn Auditorium.

Friday, September 27: New York, United Palace.

Saturday, September 28: New Jersey, Ritz Theater.

Saturday, October 5: Miami, James L Knight Center.

“The two-hour long concert of Invencible World Tour connects Myriam’s musical history and the public through songs that combine the past, present and future. With a handling of sensitivity and a voice endowed with empathy, Myriam takes a tour of fundamental classics such as It smells like danger, The man I love, You look so much like him and successes of its author such as Wound y I came back for youwhich have also been recorded by other artists in different styles and languages,” the production highlighted.

For more information you can go to www.blueteamshow.com.