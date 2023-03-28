Mystery about Helene Fischer and team: dancers abroad, Helene disappeared

tz stars

Vacation instead of training: After Helene Fischer had to postpone the start of her tour due to injury, her “Rausch” team took a break abroad. But where is the hit star?

Bremen – Pop star Helene Fischer (38) should have started her “Rausch Live” tour in Bremen on March 21. However, due to a rib fracture, the singer had to move the premiere to April 11. Your crew has already left the northern German city.

Helene Fischer postpones the start of the tour to April

The acrobats on the “Rausch” tour by Helene Fischer, Michelle Renee D. and Lais Camila, who would actually be traveling with Helene Fischer, flew to Thailand without further ado. In their Instagram stories, the two can be seen sightseeing or visiting a market, among other things. Her colleague Chrystal Rose Hantig is recovering with her husband and dog in her native London, as she also shows on Instagram.

According to “Bild” information, Helene Fischer should no longer be in Bremen, although she is “Intoxication” tour should have started there. However, details of their whereabouts are not known.

Helene Fischer is out until April and has gone underground

What is clear, however, is that Helene Fischer will be out until April. The “Breathless” interpreter announced the sad news last week, just a few hours before the planned start of the tour, via Instagram.

“Everyone does their best and with every day that ends productively, I look forward to seeing you all again and proudly presenting our show to you,” she began an emotional post. “Sometimes, however, higher powers are at work and I unfortunately have to tell you that I fractured my ribs during rehearsals.” “With a heavy heart” and on “urgent medical advice” she therefore had to “postpone the premiere”.

Replacement dates for “Rausch” tour announced

As Live Nation then announced, the tour is scheduled to start in Hamburg on April 11 instead. The concerts in Bremen and Cologne will be rescheduled from May 10th to 12th and between August 25th and September 2nd. The fans can then expect the “most spectacular production” to date with “music and magic, dance and sensational artistry,” according to the website of Cologne’s Lanxess Arena. Helene Fischer is again supported by the Canadian Cirque du Soleil.

From March to October, Helene Fischer is on a big “Rausch” tour this year. At the 70 concerts, the Schlagerqueen cashes in properly. Sources used: Instagram, bild.de, livenation.de, lanxess-arena.de