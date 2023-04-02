Nachos: the quick and easy recipe to make them crispy and tasty

The nachos they became one of the most requested appetizers when making a snack. This salty snack is one of the most popular in the kitchen of Mexico along with tacos or burritos. Traditionally, these exquisite chips are eaten accompanied by some dip, dressing, cream cheese or avocado.

Homemade nachos with avocado.

The nachos homemade are a simple recipe with few ingredients that once you try making them, you will not be able to stop. These corn tortilla triangles just need to be fried until crispy and ready to be enjoyed.

Ingredients

Flour

Cornmeal

Oregano

there shredded

Peppers

Boiling water

Oil

salt

The dough for the nachos.

In a few steps you get a delicious snack.

Preparation

In a bowl, mix the corn flour with the wheat flour. Add a tablespoon of oregano, crushed chili, paprika. Then, add a tablespoon of oil, 1/3 of boiling water and mix all the preparation. It is convenient that we do not put it all at once and that we add it as the dough asks for it. First you must mix it with a fork and once it’s all united, proceed with your hand. If there is a lack of water, add little by little until you get the desired point, where the dough is smooth and manageable. It is advisable to leave the dough for half an hour in the fridge to cool down. Flour the allowance and begin to knead until it is very fine. Cut the dough into large pieces and roll it out. Once this step is done, cut the edges to leave a perfect rectangle. Then, cut strips of a considerable width, since later you have to make triangles to begin to shape the figures of the nachos. Prepare the frying pan with very hot oil and fry the dough until it is golden brown on both sides. This point is to everyone’s liking. Remove the nachos and place them on absorbent paper to remove excess oil. Finally, once cooked add salt.

In this particular recipe It can be seasoned with salt at point 1 of the preparation or in the last step. On the other hand, it is recommended to prepare some dip or sauce to accompany this delicious snack.