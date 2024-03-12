Nadal buys an apartment in the center of Madrid for 4 million euros

Rafael Nadal’s real estate score. The Manacor tennis player has bought one of the eleven luxury homes located in the residential Villa de Pars that he raised together with the businessmen Abel Matutes Prats and Manuel Campos Guallar several years ago, as reported exclusively The confidential. For this, he has disbursed four million euros for one of the smallest floors of the real estate development built in the General Castaos Streetclose to the busy Madrid neighborhood of Colón and Serrano.

The home, located in a five-story building, has all kinds of amenities and services in its 281 square meters. The space is diaphanous and is distributed in five bathrooms, four bedrooms, a large living room and a balcony about five meters long. The rest of the apartments occupy about 900 square meters.

Enlarge Mabel Villa building in Paris

The Mabel Villa de Paris project

The aforementioned media, which has accessed the information from the Property Registry, states that the Owners of the property are his father, Sebastin Nadal Homar, and his sister, Mara Isabel Nadal Parera.who have signed up for a mortgage in the Santander Bankso the mortgaged property must respond for the amount of 1,773,671 euros.

This movement is also recorded in Aspemirthe tennis player’s holding company, which states that the amount of 4.047.636,76 euros corresponds to the payments made for the acquisition of a certain property, transferring them to the real estate investments heading once the corresponding deed of sale has been formalized. The account book indicates that the company has real estate investments, as of December 31, 2022, for a total cost of 4,077,994.04 euros, which are subject to mortgage loan guarantee.

Enlarge This is one of the floors of the Villa de Pars residential complex.

This is not everything, said company has in its possession 31.86% of the capital of Mabel Villa de Paris, a firm created by Nadal, Abel Matutes and other Spanish businessmen to shape this real estate project of 11 homes. That makes Nadal, through Aspemir, has direct participation in properties that have not yet been sold to third parties.

The floors of this building, with views of Plaza Villa de Paris and the Supreme Court, have reached 20,000 euros per square meter, ranking as the most expensive homes in the entire Spanish capital. Architect-led design Rafael Robledoknown for its exclusive urban works, attracted Marta Ortega, daughter of Amancio Ortega and current president of Inditex, who acquired one of the homes.