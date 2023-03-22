Name merging: Our celebrities could have such funny names

What a crazy idea: if the Greens have their way, surnames of married couples may soon merge. You can imagine the funny combinations that come out of this. BILD has already collected a few funny examples!
The member of parliament and legal expert for the Greens Helge Limburg (49) would like Germans to be able to merge their surnames in the future. For example, Ms. Knuth and Mr. Müller would become the Knüller family.
Also a hit are the names our celebs could get. BILD has selected the funniest celebrity surname goulash.
► Ruby O’Fee (27) and Matthias Schweighöfer (42) = The Feighöfers
► Heidi Klum (49) and Tom Kaulitz (33) = Klaulitz family
► Andrea Sawatzki (60) and Christian Berkel (65) = Sawerkel family
► Anna Loos (52) and Jan Josef Liefers (58) = Die Loosers
► Collien Ulmen-Fernandes (41) and Christian Ulmen (47) = Fernalmen family
These celebs may not be dating, but their name combinations are too funny…
► Florian David Fitz (48) and Desirée Nick (66) = The fucks