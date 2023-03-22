Name merging: Our celebrities could have such funny names

Von: M. Mandurino, S. Kuschel and H.-J. Vehlewald

Our celebrities could soon be called that funny!

What a crazy idea: if the Greens have their way, surnames of married couples may soon merge. You can imagine the funny combinations that come out of this. BILD has already collected a few funny examples!

The member of parliament and legal expert for the Greens Helge Limburg (49) would like Germans to be able to merge their surnames in the future. For example, Ms. Knuth and Mr. Müller would become the Knüller family.

Also a hit are the names our celebs could get. BILD has selected the funniest celebrity surname goulash.

► Ruby O’Fee (27) and Matthias Schweighöfer (42) = The Feighöfers

Allow me: The Feighöfers! Ruby and her lover Matthias Schweighöfer Photo: A-way!/Sebastian Gabsch

► Heidi Klum (49) and Tom Kaulitz (33) = Klaulitz family

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been a couple for almost five years and have been married since 2019. Together they are the Klaulitz family Foto: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

► Andrea Sawatzki (60) and Christian Berkel (65) = Sawerkel family

The actor couple Andrea Sawatzki and Christian Berkel have been together since 1998 and married since 2011 Photo: Peter Mueller

► Anna Loos (52) and Jan Josef Liefers (58) = Die Loosers

Liefers and Loos have been together since 1999 and have been married since 2004. They have two daughters together Photo: picture alliance / BREUEL-BILD

► Collien Ulmen-Fernandes (41) and Christian Ulmen (47) = Fernalmen family

Married since 2011, parents of a daughter since April 2012: Christian Ulmen and Collien Ulmen-Fernandes Photo: picture alliance / Soeren Stache/dpa

These celebs may not be dating, but their name combinations are too funny…

► Florian David Fitz (48) and Desirée Nick (66) = The fucks

Unfortunately, Florian David Fitz is not with … Foto: Getty Images

… Desirée Nick married. Otherwise they would be: The fucks! Foto: picture alliance/dpa

► Uwe Ochsenknecht (67) and Katy Karrenbauer (60) = ox cart

Very funny name goulash result in Uwe Ochsenknecht and … Foto: AGENCY PEOPLE IMAGE

Katy Karenbauer! Foto: Agency People Image

► Iris Klein (55) and Karl Lauterbach (60) = The Klauterbachs

Iris Klein is looking for a new love… Photo: iris_klein_mama_/Instagram

… Karl Lauterbach would suit her well by name Photo: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

► Minister Manuela Schwesig (48) and Markus Lanz (54) = tail

Whether Manuela Schwesig would be enthusiastic about name mashing … Photo: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

… if she were in a relationship with moderator Markus Lanz? Photo: ZDF

► Jörg Pilawa (57) and Bettina Zimmermann (47) = Pilamann

Presenter Jörg Pilawa and … Photo: Tom Weller/dpa

… actress Bettina Zimmermann had a really funny surname as a married couple Foto: Getty Images for WMF

► Boris Pistorius (63) and Victoria Beckham (48) = Pisbeckham

It would almost sound slippery if Defense Minister Boris Pistorius… Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/dpa

… and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham would combine their names Foto: picture alliance / abaca

► Helene Fischer (38) and Klaus Augenthaler (65) = fish eye

Singer Helene Fischer is happily in a relationship … Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

… but not with football legend Klaus Augenthaler Foto: Bongarts/Getty Images

App users take the poll here: Would you merge your last name with your partner’s?