Nantes: a good point for Sissoko

Quickly in front, FC Nantes brought back a point from their trip to Lyon (1-1), this Friday, at the start of the 28th day of Ligue 1. A good result for midfielder Moussa Sissoko (33 years old, 33 games and 2 goals all competitions this season).

“We stayed focused, we tried to play our shots well. We defended well and we exploited our counterattacks well. I think that with more accuracy, we could have done them more harm. But hey, it’s is a good point taken for our maintenance race and we will savor it. I think we had a solid and coherent match overall. But it is also difficult to have this lucidity and this freshness when you defend against a team that has possession and puts a lot of players inside. We have 30 points, it will be a good break for us, we will rest well, refresh our legs and head and finish the job, ” explains the French international for Prime Vido.