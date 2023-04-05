Nantes: A. Lafont – “magnificent moments”

Thanks to its victory against Lyon (1-0) this Wednesday, in a crazy semi-final of the Coupe de France at Beaujoire, FC Nantes has won the right to defend its title at the Stade de France in the final. And Canaris goalkeeper Alban Lafont (24 years old, 38 games in all competitions this season), replaced in the 34th minute due to injury, does not hide his pleasure.

“These are just wonderful moments, that’s all football can give us. It’s just amazing, we have to be grateful for that. But if it already happened last season (the scenes of jubilation, editor’s note), it’s even more beautiful this year. Now, the most important thing is to switch, to return to championship mode. While keeping this final in mind because if we got there, it’s to lift the Cup”, assured the Nantes porter in front of the cameras of beIN Sports.