Nantes: four women file complaints for “sexual violence” against police officers during a demonstration

An investigation was opened by the Nantes prosecutor’s office and entrusted to the IGPN after four young women filed a complaint on Friday against “X” for acts of “sexual violence by depositary of public authority”. They participated in a rally in mid-March against the pension reform.

Four young women who participated in a rally on March 14 in Nantes against the pension reform filed a complaint on Friday against “X” for acts of “sexual violence by a depositary of public authority”, we learned this Sunday from concordant sources, confirming information from West France.

They claim to have been victims of inappropriate gestures on the private parts by the police during body searches, Quai du Halleray, after the filtering barrier Porte de La Chapelle.

An open investigation

These young women felt shocked and humiliated according to one of their lawyers. An investigation was opened by the Nantes prosecutor’s office and entrusted to the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN).

The lawyer for two of the complainants indicates that her clients want “a serious investigation to be carried out within a reasonable time”.