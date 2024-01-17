Naomi Asensi, from Temptation Island, reveals the identity of Adrin Blanch’s new girlfriend

Naomi Asensi, brand new winner of the eighth edition of Big Brother VIP, returns to real life, resuming her different professional commitments. Already settled in Madrid, the young woman has returned to her position as collaborator in the program In all the sauces of Mtmad where he spoke about the new dream of his ex-partner Adrin Blanch. It is worth remembering that the Valencians put an end to their relationship last August despite having managed to strengthen their relationship after passing through Temptation Island 6.

Adrian Blanch He is on vacation in Japan accompanied by a mysterious young woman. of which he never shows his face. Quickly, followers of Sandra Barneda’s program wondered who the woman who traveled to Japan with the businessman could be. A question that Naomi Asensi has responded to in great detail.

Naomi Asensi tells it all

The Valencian, who had a three-year relationship with the television show, has confirmed that Adrin Blanch is enjoying the Asian continent with his new girlfriend. She is an anonymous girl that I find very funny because she was a super big fan of mine and him., he begins by saying. It turns out that they had been talking for a long time and in the end he achieved it, he adds in Mtmad.

Information that has left his colleagues from In all the sauces speechless. But the thing didn’t stop there. Noemi AsensI claim that this relationship began when they had not yet broken up and when her plans included going through the altar, as well as having children. My friends found out about all this while I was at the GH VIP house, although I already had my suspicions, she says.

I will be afraid of this fan because she is writing to my family and everything to get to know me, but that they are very happy, adds the television collaborator. From this revelation, it remains to wait for Adrin Blanch’s reaction. Will he make his new relationship public?

