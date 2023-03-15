Naples too strong for Frankfurt | Bad grades for Eintracht

With the burden of a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, the Eintracht Frankfurt team tried to show their presence on the pitch right from the start. Gradually, however, the hosts of SSC Napoli took over the reins. Frankfurt came up with almost no promising attacks, while the Neapolitans always managed to appear dangerously in front of Eintracht’s goal.

So it was no surprise that Napoli deservedly took the lead just before the half-time whistle. Victor Osimhen was able to head in a cross. The Frankfurters were far too hesitant in the first half given the deficit they had to make up from the first leg and couldn’t find any solutions to put Alex Meret in goal to the test.

SSC Napoli – Eintracht Frankfurt: The line-ups

Drops sucked early

In the second half, Napoli quickly scored a second goal. The last remaining hope of the Frankfurters dissolved into thin air. After a well-placed pass from Di Lorenzo, it was again Osimhen (53′) who scored. A good ten minutes later, Piotr Zielinski (64′) went on from the penalty spot to make it 3-0. A foul by Djibril Sow caused referee Anthony Taylor to call the whistle.

Of course, there was no longer any talk of tension in the game. Napoli shifted down a few gears, Eintracht was not able to use this for a consolation goal. In the end, the Eagles were defeated by the Serie A leaders in two legs. The draw for the next round on Friday afternoon will decide how Naples will continue in the premier class.

Torfolge

1:0 Osimhen (45.+2): Lenz leaves Politano too much space and time outside. The cross comes perfectly for Osimhen, who climbs up and puts the home side ahead with a well-placed header. No chance for Trapp.

2:0 Osimhen (53.): The Frankfurt come too late in almost every situation, Naples handles the opponent. Kvaratskhelia throws in a change of sides on Eintracht’s sixteen, the ball is pushed through to Di Lorenzo on the outside, who plays firmly and places across to Osimhen. It is then no problem for the Nigerian to net into an empty goal.

3:0 Zielinski (64.): The Poland international steps up and shoots the ball halfway up the middle. Trapp lets himself be loaded and jumps into the lower left corner as seen from the shooter.

The notes for Eintracht Frankfurt

Substituted:

62′ Alidou for Knauff

67′ Max for Lenz

74′ Jakic for Rode