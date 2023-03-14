The program seeks to contribute more development to the fintech industry with the incorporation of people who want to think about digital or technological products

Naranja X, the fintech that designs financial solutions to support people in the daily use of their money, announces a new edition of the talent attraction program for strategic areas of the fintech business such as People, Risk, Finance, CX, Consumers and Merchants . This initiative is aimed at people who are recently received or studying the last years of tertiary and university degrees, throughout the country.

“We seek to incorporate people who want to let their talent flow and develop their full potential, without limits. A place to grow, learn and above all experiment. We invite you to evolve the technological and digital business with a focus on generating a real impact so that the people have a better relationship with their money,” he pointed Érica Reynoso, Chief People Officer at Naranja X.

This year, the objective is to enhance the experience by offering the possibility of growing in professional development with flexibility, analytical capacity and data mindset. The incorporation will be from the beginning as part of the Naranja X team to work on projects and initiatives for multiple verticals.

All those advanced students or graduates of Economic Sciences, Industrial Engineering, Social Communication, Human Resources, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Sociology or related careers can now apply..

How to apply

Interested persons may enter talentoflux.naranjax.com/ to apply.

It is important to note that anyone residing in Argentina can apply, since Naranja X offers the possibility of remote work from anywhere in the country.

Naranja X presents a new edition of Flux Talent, the program that invites the technological business to evolve

“At Naranja X we value potential over experience and we look for talented people who are curious and interested in technology, have an analytical outlook for decision-making, seek to grow with flexibility and enjoy taking risks to participate in high-impact projects”, concludes Reynoso.

During 2022, Flux Talent had 89% satisfaction with the program and for 30% of the entrants it was their first job. Profiles entered with an average age of 25 years and from provinces such as Mendoza, Salta, Tucumán, Entre Ríos, Corrientes and La Rioja, as well as Córdoba and Buenos Aires, marking the federal scope of the program.

About Orange X

With 38 years of experience, we evolved into Naranja X to accompany people in the daily use of their money through solutions that allow access to savings, payments, credit and collections. We have two development centers, located in Córdoba and Buenos Aires, 170 branches throughout the country and a team of more than 3,000 collaborators. Every month, more than 5.5 million customers connect with Naranja X through our products and services:

170 Branches.

+3,000 employees.

Two development centers, in Córdoba and Buenos Aires.

Every day, more than 1.5 million people trust their deposits in the Orange X Account.

We have a network of 200,000 businesses (small, medium, and large) that accept Naranja X cards. In addition, we offer collection solutions for thousands of entrepreneurs across the country through Toque and our payment link.

More than 10 million cards enabled (Credit: Naranja X, Naranja X Visa, Naranja X Mastercard and Naranja X American Express. And debit: Naranja X Visa).

An average stock of more than 2 million insurance and assistance policies.

More than $3,000 million in loans per month.

1st place in the Employers for Youth ranking conducted by FirstJob in which more than 6,000 young people from 70 companies in Argentina participated.

+Info:

Find out about the active searches for Naranja X in

Linkedin

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter