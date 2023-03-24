Narrative Horror Game Decarnation Coming to PC and Switch in May

The man behind the title Decarnation is not an illustrious stranger. Quentin De Beukelaer cut his teeth at Ubisoft on licenses like Assassin’s Creed et Ghost Recon before embarking on the creation of Narcosis, survival horror suffocating to the intense experience released in 2017. Since then, the creator founded the studio Atelier QDB, and with a reduced staff, embarked on the realization of Decarnation.

Lynch and Cronenberg are on a boat

“Retro mindfuck horror adventure“. This is how Atelier QDB describes the concept of Decarnation. Watching the title’s launch trailer reveals a gloomy and sticky atmosphere, and is not without evoking atmospheres worthy of David Lynch and David Cronenberg. The editor also quotes Satoshi Kon (Perfect Blue, Memories) among the studio’s inspirations.

The app will put players in the shoes of Gloria, a young cabaret dancer in 1990s Paris struggling with her inner demons. Seeing her life collapsing around her, her career sinking and her relationships deteriorating, she will find herself gradually absorbed by a fantasy world populated by unpleasant metaphors of her fears and anxieties. The title will revolve around a system of exploration and puzzle solving. Atelier QDB specifies that the Decarnation propose to “a mix of over fifteen different systems and gameplay types, each corresponding to the situations Gloria encounters and her state of mind“.

Decarnation will be available in May on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch at the low price of €14.99.