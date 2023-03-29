NASA and Boeing expect takeoff of their first manned mission on July 21

Miami, Mar 29 (EFE).- NASA and the US aeronautical company Boeing hope that the first manned mission aboard the Starliner capsule built by the private firm will take off on July 21 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, towards the Station International Space Agency (ISS).

In a teleconference held this Wednesday, officials from the US agency and the company indicated that the tentative date is due to preparations for the capsule for its certification process, preparations that are taking longer than expected, as well as the expected traffic on the ISS from the month of May.

NASA had previously noted that the Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission aboard the CTS-100 Starliner capsule could take off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the second week of April.

The Starliner capsule “is really in good shape, ready to fly,” Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said in the teleconference, adding that they expect to have most of the work on the Starliner spacecraft completed by April. .

He added that the reason for the new date has to do with the certification works of the parachute system, which does not offer reasons for concern, but in other aspects requires an additional test on the ground.

In turn, Joel Montalbano, manager of the ISS program at NASA, stressed that the focus of the mission is “to test the capabilities of the vehicle to transport astronauts”, and that the certification process involves the review of some 600 components.

The crew of the CFT mission is made up of NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Suni Williams, who will complete this test flight eight days after liftoff, when the spacecraft, as scheduled, lands at White Sands ( New Mexico).

During their stay on the ISS, the two astronauts on the mission will join the scientific and operational tasks of Expedition 68, which is currently aboard the ISS.

The Starliner capsule, about 5 meters high and with capacity for a crew of up to 7 people, successfully carried out its second unmanned test mission in May 2022, called OFT-2 (Orbital Flight Test 2), during the which remained 5 days docked to the space station.

The spacecraft carried with it about 500 pounds of NASA supplies and equipment, plus 300 pounds of Boeing supplies.

The success of the CFT mission will provide the private firm with the necessary NASA certifications to become the second provider of manned and cargo flights to the ISS, as SpaceX already does under million-dollar contracts with the US space agency.