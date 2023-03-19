NASA confirms the date on which it will announce the four astronauts that will crew the Artemis II Mission

The NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) The four astronauts who will venture to the surroundings of the Moon will be announcedas early as the first Monday in April.

according to a announcement of the US space agency, the announcement will be made during an event to be held at 11 am EDT (10 am CDT) on Monday, April 3 at Ellington Field at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

