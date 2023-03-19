NASA confirms the date on which it will announce the four astronauts that will crew the Artemis II Mission

The NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) The four astronauts who will venture to the surroundings of the Moon will be announcedas early as the first Monday in April.

according to a announcement of the US space agency, the announcement will be made during an event to be held at 11 am EDT (10 am CDT) on Monday, April 3 at Ellington Field at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The astronauts will travel aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission, the first crewed flight test in the agency’s plan to establish a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface.

The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app and the website from the agency.

Expectations for Artemis II

Artemis II is the first manned mission aboard NASA’s critical infrastructure for human-assisted deep space exploration: the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems required for its launch.

First liftoff of the SLS with the Artemis I mission NASA

The approximately 10-day mission will test the Orion spacecraft’s life support systems to demonstrate the capabilities and techniques necessary to live and work in deep space in a way only humans can.

Crew will include three NASA astronauts and one CSA astronautwhich highlights the strong international alliances of the agency and the global alliance that explores deep space for the benefit of humanity within the framework of Artemis.

Artemis II builds on the successful Artemis I flight test, which launched an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, mounted on the SLS rocket, on a journey of some 2.25 million kilometers beyond the Moon to test the systems before they were released. astronauts fly aboard systems on a mission to the Moon.