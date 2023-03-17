NASA has started construction of the very first lunar rover

The Viper rover is to search for water on the moon. Already next year he should land on the terrestrial satellite.

While a number of rovers have cruised around Mars, NASA has never had one remotely piloted Mond-Rover in action. With the construction of one Lunar-Rover the US space agency has now started. The “Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover“, kurz Viperis to search for frozen water on the lunar surface and carry out further scientific experiments. The chassis of the vehicle has already been completed, NASA explains in one blog entry. Now the first components can be installed. Before the rover is ready for use, it still has to extensive stress tests be subjected to.

Landing near the lunar south pole It is planned that the Viper rover in Nobile Crater lands. Located near the South Pole, this crater is thought to have been formed by the moon colliding with another celestial body. The region around the crater is one of the coldest areas on the moon, which until now could only be explored from afar. NASA hopes that Viper will verify the existence of frozen water just beneath the lunar surface. In order to find possible water deposits, Viper will enter a neutron spectrometer to use. If he has found an area where water is suspected, he can drill up to a meter deep. That’s what the Rover owns 3 different drills, which are selected depending on the surface. The molecular composition Viper can then analyze the samples taken.

