NASA in our own home: 5 objects invented by the agency that we use on a daily basis

We believe that the NASA It has only influenced space exploration, and it is not. in our day to day we use different invented objects by the US Aerospace Agency.

They are not necessarily huge and complex, but there are also other very basic ones, whose origin we do not know, but which goes back to the need of the human being to travel to space.

We leave you five objects invented by NASA that we use in our own home.

wireless headphones

Airpods NASA invention

Not only comfort, but also practicality, were necessary for astronauts in their space work. One way to communicate was using headphones, but the cables made the job difficult. Until they created wireless headphones, which are now part of our lives.

El mouse

Mouse NASA invention

In the 1960s, the aerospace agency invented an experimental pointing device, in order to more easily operate computers. It is what we know today as the mouse, created by Bob Taylor and Douglas Engelbart, and later popularized by Apple.

foam rubber

Foam NASA invention

For the Apollo Program, NASA thought about how to make the astronauts’ seats more comfortable. Thus, in 1966 he created foam rubber, also known as temper or memory foam. The material molds itself to any type of body, then returning to its original shape. In the 1980s it became available to the general public.

infrared thermometers

Infrared thermometer NASA invention

NASA performs the measurement of the temperature in stars using infrared technology. In the 80’s, David Phillips, Based on the NASA invention, he created the infrared ear thermometer, which is used to take a body’s core temperature.

Los brackets invisibles

Brackets invisibles NASA invention

Well, specifically what NASA created It was translucent polycrystalline alumina, which is used for invisible brackets. The experts from the aerospace agency sought to cover the radar equipment without diminishing its signal, and for this they created this type of ultra-resistant polymers.