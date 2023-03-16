NASA revealed what the space suits will be like for the return to the Moon

Yesterday, NASA made it known a prototype of the space suits that astronauts will wear —among them, the first woman and the first person of color— on the next expedition to the Moon. Provided by Axiom Space, the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), as it is now known, is a critical piece to the Artemis program, and is NASA’s first new spacesuit design in more than 40 years.

Although this prototype uses a dark gray cover materialthe final version will probably be completely white to help keep astronauts safe and cool while working in the harsh environment of space. In addition, it is key that the spacesuit can provide oxygen at the proper pressure to allow astronauts to survive in space. This aspect requires careful design, as a failure would result in death.

Johnson Space Center engineers spent almost a decade designing and testing the first versions of the suit, taking into account a series of strict requirements for safety, heating and cooling, mobility and resistance to dust; and now, Axiom Space will produce the final version based on NASA experience with advances in technology, astronaut feedback on comfort and maneuverability, and compatibility with other NASA systems.

Its features include a less bulky overall structure, more joints in the legs and lower torsoand other aspects related to making it easier to walk long distances, manipulating tools for hours and, even, be able to bend down to pick up a stone.

These features are crucial, as astronauts will be required to study the geology, recover samples, and collect other data to improve our understanding of the region of the south pole of the moona really hostile place.

An engineer made a demonstration in the suit parading onstage in front of the crowd gathered at the Johnson Space Center.

The suits will be made using advanced methods including 3D printing and laser cutting to ensure exact measurements; and NASA will not own them, but Axiom Space. “Under this model, the company is encouraged to seek other commercial clients for its moonwalking services. This win-win approach helps fuel an emerging commercial market and gives NASA the right to use the data and technologies developed under the contract for future exploration efforts.they wrote in a announcement.

“Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term, sustainable lunar presence to explore the lunar surface like never before and prepare for future missions to Mars.“, they finished.