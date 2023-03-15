NASA reveals space suit that will be used on return to the Moon

A NASA and Axiom Space officially presented the space suits that astronauts will use during Artemis III, the mission that aims to put astronauts back on the Moon.

The suit in question is still a prototype and was created to provide greater flexibility and greater protection in hostile environments, integrating tools aimed at facilitating exploitation. The helmet includes flashlights and high definition cameras to share the experience of returning to the Moon.

Note that the final version of the space suit that will be worn by astronauts will be white rather than black, with the current covering hiding Axiom Space’s proprietary design.

The Artemis III mission is scheduled for December 2025.

You can see the images of this new space suit above.

© Axiom Space

Also Read: James Webb Telescope captures star on the brink of death. look now