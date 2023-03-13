Nasal spray to combat migraine will soon start selling in the United States

United States has authorized a new treatment against migraine that has the particularity of being administered through a nasal spray, announced this coming the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

This treatment, which will be marketed under the name of Zavzpret, received authorization from the United States Federal Administration of Drugs and Food (FDA) for it treatment of severe migraine in adults.

In a large clinical trial, whose results were published last month in scientific journal Lancet Neurologythe drug has shown positive effects to relieve pain greater than that of a placebo, sometimes in as short a period as 15 minutes after applying a dose, according to Pfizer.

“One of the most important characteristics of an acute treatment option is how quickly it works”, says Kathleen Mullin of the Instituto de Neurología y Dolores de Cabeza de Nueva Inglaterra, quoted in Pfizer’s statement.

“As a fast-absorbing nasal spray, Zavzpret offers an alternative treatment option for those who need relief and cannot take oral medications due to nausea or vomiting”, added.

There Migrants can have a significant effect on daily life and they are accompanied, in addition to headaches, visual changes or intolerance to light.

Pfizer says that the treatment will be available in US pharmacies in July 2023. (I)