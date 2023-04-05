Nasal spray vaccination against corona – researchers see success in hamsters

News about Corona from April 04, 2023

The last Corona rules end at Easter – the mask requirement is finally over

6:11 p.m.: More than three years after the beginning of the pandemic, the last Corona rules expire at Easter. April 7th is the last day of validity of the Corona regulations in the nationwide Infection Protection Act. The current situation, in which Corona has developed into an endemic virus, gives cause for optimism, said Hesse’s Social Affairs Minister Kai Klose (Greens) on Wednesday in Wiesbaden. Corona is now a manageable risk.

From Saturday, the remaining corona regulations, such as the obligation to wear a mask in medical facilities, will no longer apply. The ministry announced that there were exceptions in individual institutions that enforce regulations via domiciliary rights.

In a letter to schoolchildren and parents, Minister of Education Alexander Lorz (CDU) had already pointed out the end of the remaining corona regulations in schools at the end of March. These were hardly noticeable in everyday school life anyway.

With a view to future pandemics, Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) called for the Infection Protection Act to be revised. The experience of the pandemic would have to be taken into account and legal certainty created for further pandemics.

Rhein said that practicable regulations that apply to a wide variety of pandemics and all pathogens are needed. The expert committee made up of the Bundestag and the federal government had already identified a considerable need for reform last year. The necessary revision should be carried out together with the federal states, demanded Rhein.

Woman is said to have traded hundreds of fake vaccination cards

16.30 o’clock: In Swabia, a woman is said to have forged and sold several hundred vaccination cards. As early as autumn 2021, the 31-year-old was targeted by the investigators. At that time, during the pandemic, the woman was said to have sold the health cards with false labels for corona vaccinations on a larger scale via the Internet.

The investigations against the woman led to further searches in Memmingen and in the Unterallgäu district almost two weeks ago. Seven other people between the ages of 23 and 49 are suspected of having bought fake vaccination documents on a large scale in order to resell them for a profit. As a police spokeswoman reported on Wednesday, the number of vaccination cards is in the middle three-digit range.

The Kripo in Memmingen had set up an investigation group a year and a half ago. In December 2021, the 31-year-old’s apartment was searched and evidence was secured.

“During the subsequent evaluation of the accused’s electronic storage media, the investigators found evidence of an extensive distribution network,” the police reported. A large number of chat histories were evaluated. Ultimately, the review of the confiscated material led to investigations against buyers of the fake vaccination cards. The evidence seized from the seven other suspects in March should now be evaluated.

Lauterbach sees the corona pandemic as “successfully managed”

Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 3:00 p.m.: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) sees the corona pandemic in Germany as over. If you look at the status of the virus variants, vaccinations and the clinical cases that are still occurring, you can say that the pandemic in Germany has come to an end, Lauterbach said on Wednesday in Berlin. “That is the case,” said the minister. “We have successfully overcome the pandemic in Germany and also with a good balance sheet.”

He can understand that there is an interest in asking what went wrong. But the overall coping strategy worked. “And it only worked out because the sensible ones and those who were helpful in Germany mastered the challenges.” However, there are a few things that, in retrospect, one would do differently, according to Lauterbach. “I think that the long school closures were not necessary.” The lockdown steps to prevent the virus from spreading included the nationwide closure of schools and daycare centers.

The Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council met for the last time in the Chancellery on Tuesday. At Easter, the state protection requirements in the fight against the pandemic will end. This Friday (April 7th), after several relaxation steps, the last nationwide mask requirements in the healthcare sector will also expire.

It is still unclear how the financing of vaccinations will continue after the previous Corona vaccination ordinance has expired at the same time. The background is that the corona vaccinations are to be included in regular care. Lauterbach was disappointed that the self-administration of health insurance companies and doctors had not initially agreed on the future price for reimbursement. That’s why he invited those involved to an interview with him. He wanted to prevent a vaccination gap.

Consequence of the Corona measures? Significantly more babies with cough and shortness of breath in the clinic

7:04 p.m.: The high number of sick small children with severe respiratory diseases had pushed the clinics to their limits in winter. Long waiting times in the emergency rooms, no free beds – many children’s clinics in Baden-Württemberg spoke of a state of emergency. It is now apparent that, according to a study, the number of newborns and infants who had to be treated in a clinic in the south-west for the so-called RS virus increased drastically last winter.

One reason: Due to school closures and contact bans during the corona pandemic, significantly fewer children were infected with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) the winter before last – this was then caught up and made up for in the cold season that is now coming to an end.

It is not uncommon for the RSV to be behind when children cough heavily, breathe quickly and have shortness of breath. Although you can contract RSV at any age, the pathogen is particularly important in infants and small children. The result can be simple respiratory infections, but severe courses up to death are also possible. The RKI counts, for example, premature babies and children with previous lung diseases as high-risk patients, but also people with immunodeficiency or suppressed immune systems in general.

According to an analysis commissioned by the health insurance company DAK-Gesundheit, the number of people under the age of one with the RSV in the last quarter of last year in Baden-Württemberg was three times higher than in the same period of 2018 – i.e. before the corona pandemic. “Extrapolated to all children living in Baden-Württemberg, around 2,100 babies had to be treated in the hospital in winter 2022,” said the DAK. Between October and December, more children with RSV were treated in hospitals than in the entire 2018/19 pre-corona season. According to the DAK special analysis of the Baden-Württemberg child and youth report, the proportion in the intensive care units rose by 134 percent.

Doctors speak of “considerable catch-up effects after the corona pandemic”. Because during the Covid 19 pandemic in the southwest, almost no children with RSV infections were treated in the hospital. “After the corona pandemic, the peak of the RSV wave has shifted forward in time,” said the DAK. “And noticeably more children were hospitalized.” In the 2021/22 season, the proportion of babies in Baden-Württemberg who were treated with RSV in the hospital tripled compared to the 2018/19 season.

“The results show exactly what we experienced in the practices,” said Thomas Fischbach, President of the Professional Association of Pediatricians, according to the DAK. The 2020/21 season was almost canceled due to the corona protection measures. “The failure of the 2020/21 wave and the fact that the very strong 2021/22 wave was brought forward allow the conclusion that there have been considerable catch-up effects as a result of the corona measures,” said Fischbach.

Jan Steffen Jürgensen, CEO of the Stuttgart Clinic, also speaks of an “unusual infection season”. In addition, several waves would have overlapped critically. “This became painfully clear in the difficult courses of many newborns and infants,” said the Stuttgart doctor.

Above all, Jürgensen called for better framework conditions for the care of sick children: “The number of beds in children’s hospitals has been falling for years,” he said. In the past 30 years, the number has fallen by around 40 percent, and the remaining clinics are often very heavily used. “Children’s emergency departments are working at the limit and even a slight increase in the number of patients is always dangerous,” warned Jürgensen. In the children’s emergency room at the Stuttgart Clinic alone, more than 50,000 children received acute care last year.

The head of the state of DAK-Gesundheit, Siegfried Euerle, sees it similarly. “Our analysis shows a worrying development,” he said. Lack of staff must not jeopardize the supply.

For the DAK special analysis, scientists examined data from around 786,000 children and young people up to the age of 17 nationwide. The years 2017 to 2022 were analyzed.

According to its own information, DAK-Gesundheit is the third largest health insurance company in Germany with 5.5 million insured persons. A total of around 630,000 people are insured with the health insurance company in Baden-Württemberg.

Nasal spray vaccination against Corona – Researchers see success in hamsters

Tuesday, April 04, 04:15: According to a study, a nasal spray vaccine against corona developed in Berlin has advantages compared to previous Sars-CoV-2 vaccines, at least in animal experiments. The preparation with weakened corona viruses was tested on hamsters in various schemes and compared to an mRNA vaccine, for example, as a team led by Geraldine Nouailles from the Charité reports in the journal “Nature Microbiology”. It is still an early stage and there have not been any human tests. The question of the duration of protection beyond the period of the experiment is also unclear, as co-author Emanuel Wyler from the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) told the German Press Agency.

According to the study, the results of the so-called live attenuated vaccine show that the nasal spray vaccination triggered the strongest immunity. “The effect is measured by the severity of the golden hamster’s disease,” said Wyler. Various other parameters were also tested, such as virus replication, stimulation of the immune memory and the concentration of antibodies on the mucous membranes. The authors of the Charité, the Freie Universität Berlin (FU) and the MDC 2022 had presented a version that had not yet been reviewed by external experts as a so-called preprint.

Safety tests are now pending in cooperation with the Swiss biotech start-up RocketVax AG, as stated in a statement on the study. The company is continuing to develop the drug and is preparing a phase 1 clinical trial in humans. “In the coming winter we will not have a nasal corona vaccine in Europe,” said Wyler. “Vaccine development is no longer as fast as it was during the acute pandemic phase.” A nasal vaccine from the US pharmaceutical company Codagenix is ​​more advanced than the Berlin project, but the results of a phase 3 study are still pending.

With vaccines that are injected, immunity builds up primarily in the blood and distributed throughout the body. With nasal vaccines, on the other hand, it is promised that the virus will be specifically fought on the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract, where it first attacks. The goals also include more protection against the transmission of the virus. The previous Sars-CoV-2 vaccinations significantly reduce the risk of serious illness and death, but they offer less protection against infection with omicron. Other corona nasal vaccines were already approved in India and China in September 2022.

