NASA’s giant rocket transporter breaks world record

The Crawler Transporter 2, which carries the SLS rocket to the launch pad, is officially the heaviest self-propelled vehicle.

He used to transport Saturn V rockets to the launch pad, now it’s the gigantic SLS. The Crawler Transporter 2a 40 by 35 by 8 meter device on sprockets, now officially has the Guinness World Record for heaviest self-propelled vehicle receive. It weighs (without the rocket) 3,106 tons, which is as much as 15 Statues of Liberty or 1000 pick-up trucks like them NASA reports.

Presentation of the Guinness World Records award to NASA for the Crawler Transporter 2 © REUTERS / JOE SKIPPER

“engineering marvel” “Anyone with an interest in machines will appreciate the engineering marvelthat the Crawler Transporter represents,” said Exploration Ground Systems program manager Shawn Quinn at a ceremony in the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the vehicle is used. “The crawler caught the world’s attention during the Artemis I mission, when it launched the rocket and spacecraft that our astronauts are sending to the moon Startrampe brought.”

Hans and Franz The Crawler Transporter 2 is one of two identical machinesdie Constructed in 1965 became. At NASA, the two were nicknamed “Hans” and “Franz” after two bodybuilder characters in a sketch for the TV show “Saturday Night Live”. “Franz” became later rebuilt and for the transport of Space Launch System (SLS) equipped. As a result, the transporter gained 320 tons in weight, which now gives it the record title.